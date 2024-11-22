Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COF opened at $182.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

