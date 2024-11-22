Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $999,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

ZBRA opened at $392.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $221.59 and a twelve month high of $405.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

