Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.31 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

