Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Centene Trading Up 2.0 %

Centene stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

