Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $415.39 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $421.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.96 and its 200 day moving average is $355.44.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

