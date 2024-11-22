Internet Computer Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $9.83 or 0.00009961 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.67 billion and $241.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00039340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 525,619,159 coins and its circulating supply is 474,569,175 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

