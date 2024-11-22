Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Lessened by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.8% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $29,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,384,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,822,000 after purchasing an additional 364,421 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.60 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

