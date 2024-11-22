Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CVS Health (CVS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) recently:
- 11/20/2024 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.
- 11/18/2024 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.
- 11/15/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/7/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2024 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.
- 10/8/2024 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2024 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.
- 10/1/2024 – CVS Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.
CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %
CVS stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of CVS Health
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,584,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 698.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
