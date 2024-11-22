Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CVS Health (CVS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) recently:

11/20/2024 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

11/18/2024 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

11/15/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

10/8/2024 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

10/1/2024 – CVS Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

CVS stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60.

Get CVS Health Co alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,584,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 698.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.