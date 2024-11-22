Investors Research Corp Makes New $75,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after acquiring an additional 501,937 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,766,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,482,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,237.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 190,887 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,673,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FELG stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $35.23.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

