iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is GM Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 953,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,891 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.