iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is GM Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 953,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,891 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

