iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 93.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,012 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $455.41 and a 52 week high of $603.09. The firm has a market cap of $515.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

