iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.28 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 100.31 ($1.26). iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 100.31 ($1.26), with a volume of 8,100 shares traded.
iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.01.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.