iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.28 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 100.31 ($1.26). iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 100.31 ($1.26), with a volume of 8,100 shares traded.

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.