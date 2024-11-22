iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. 567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.04.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.26.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (EGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US growth stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximizes its ESG exposure.
