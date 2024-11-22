iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,305 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGM stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

