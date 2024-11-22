iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,992,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 721,119 shares.The stock last traded at $27.00 and had previously closed at $27.03.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1409 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
