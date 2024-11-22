iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,992,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 721,119 shares.The stock last traded at $27.00 and had previously closed at $27.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1409 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

