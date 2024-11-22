iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 34960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,875,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

