iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.45 and traded as high as $23.76. iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 43,788 shares traded.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1303 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.
