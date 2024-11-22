iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.45 and traded as high as $23.76. iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 43,788 shares traded.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1303 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

