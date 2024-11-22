iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,188,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 602,729 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $25.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

