iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 9,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 23,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 73,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,472,000.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

