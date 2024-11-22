iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $48,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

