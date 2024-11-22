iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $92.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

