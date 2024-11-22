iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 292,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 152,421 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after buying an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

