iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is 49 Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,967 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.1% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $43,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 169.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

