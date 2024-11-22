iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,036 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.