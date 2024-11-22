iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Position Lessened by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NEAR opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

