iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVW opened at $99.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.