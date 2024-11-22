iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IVW opened at $99.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
