iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.63, with a volume of 168510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

