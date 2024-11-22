iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 34277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.68.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.