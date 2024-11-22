Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 135.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Jabil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

