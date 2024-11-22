Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $50 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 581,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,003,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMIN. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,733.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $954.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
