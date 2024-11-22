Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $50 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 581,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMIN. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,733.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $954.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.