Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso Sells 10,000 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$161,500.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

ORA stock opened at C$17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aura Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$8.26 and a one year high of C$18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.08.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.84%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Featured Stories

