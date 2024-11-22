John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at $149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roche by 61.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Roche by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Roche stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

