John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 19473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 89,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

