John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 19473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
