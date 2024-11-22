John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $10.85. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 52,799 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
