John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $10.85. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 52,799 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

