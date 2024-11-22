John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 28276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,558,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,442,000 after buying an additional 243,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,442,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,701,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,282,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,405 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.