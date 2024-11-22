JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90.
About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF
The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects global equities of any market cap outside the US using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JIDA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
