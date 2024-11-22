JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stock Position Lowered by Cerity Partners OCIO LLC

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,496,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $147,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBJP. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 57,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

BBJP opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

