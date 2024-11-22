Kaia (KAIA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.79 Million

Kaia (KAIA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Kaia token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaia has a market capitalization of $918.53 million and approximately $51.79 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaia has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaia Token Profile

Kaia was first traded on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,875,720,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,875,708,627 tokens. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,875,449,375.873279. The last known price of Kaia is 0.14901295 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $31,286,528.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

