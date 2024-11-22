KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.85, but opened at $68.20. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 36,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

