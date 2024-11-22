Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) One Day Volume Hits $184,581.77

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a total market cap of $107.62 million and approximately $184,581.77 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can now be purchased for $3,426.24 or 0.03466154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was first traded on August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 50,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,411 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz/defi. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 50,660.37527334. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 3,489.01168055 USD and is up 9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $210,041.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

