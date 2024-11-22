Kevin James Mackenzie Purchases 25,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Mackenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

