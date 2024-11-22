Kevin James Mackenzie Purchases 25,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Mackenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.
About Orezone Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.