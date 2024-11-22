KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

RBRK has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

RBRK opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. The trade was a 63.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,140,812.80. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,512 shares of company stock worth $15,813,462 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth $5,613,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

