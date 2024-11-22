Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Purchases $43,920.00 in Stock

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) Director Carla D’andre acquired 4,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kingstone Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KINS

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.