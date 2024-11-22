Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.600 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

KINS stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingstone Companies

In other news, Director Carla D’andre purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

