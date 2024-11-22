KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 826,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $640,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KLA by 49.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,269 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of KLA by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $631.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $712.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $527.11 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

