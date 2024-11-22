Kura Oncology’s (KURA) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Down 37.1 %

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $777.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after acquiring an additional 583,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,919,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 151,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.