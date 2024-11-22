L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $14,079,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

