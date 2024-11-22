L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.