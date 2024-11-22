L & S Advisors Inc Has $900,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $127.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 208.65, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,764,254.60. The trade was a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,367 shares of company stock valued at $155,067,356 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

