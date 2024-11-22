L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $241.10 and last traded at $242.29. Approximately 123,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 907,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.58.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The trade was a 15.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after acquiring an additional 695,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

